Cowgirls comeback for road victory

January 27, 2023 — A slow first-quarter start didn’t doom the Wyoming Cowgirls on Thursday night at Utah State. Trailing 19-7 after the first quarter, UW found its offensive rhythm during the second quarter and ended the evening with a 64-52 win over the Aggies. The win raised the Cowgirl conference mark to 6-3 and 13-7 on the season. Utah State fells to 1-8 in the Mountain West and 4-16 overall.

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, Wyoming cut the Utah State lead to 36-27 by the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, UW would take the lead for the first time, 42-41 with 2:12 on an Ola Ustowska 3-pointer. The quarter would end with the two teams tied at 44-44.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowgirls led by just two, 52-50 with just over four minutes remaining. But would outscore the Aggies 12-2 over the rest of the period to secure the win and stopped a two-game losing skid.

Allyson Fertig and Ella Mellema led all scorers, each scoring 15 points. Fertig also pulled down 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season.

Wyoming will close its two-game road swing on Saturday afternoon at Boise State (6-2 in the MW, 16-5 overall). The Broncos are coming off a Tuesday night 63-53 win over Fresno State.

Cowboys are idle until Tuesday

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will play again on Tuesday, hosting Fresno State.