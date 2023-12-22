Cowgirls conclude non-conference schedule with Vegas loss

University of Wyoming photo

December 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

A good start but a sluggish finish led to a 62-43 loss to Eastern Washington University for the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team today in Las Vegas. The loss left UW with a 5-6 non-conference record as they will start the Mountain West schedule on December 30 with a home game against Boise State. Eastern Washington improved to 8-3 on the season.

Wyoming shot well from two-point range (16 of 32) but only 13 percent (2 of 15) from three-point areas.

The game started with the Cowgirls scoring the first six points of the game, but they were outscored 10-2 the rest of the quarter to trail 10-8.

In the second quarter, the game was tied at 18-18 with three minutes to play, but another Eagles’ spurt would give Eastern Washington a 26-21 lead at the half.

EWU would extend their lead to 11 points in the third quarter before the Cowgirls would battle back to trail only 39-34 going into the fourth quarter. But the Eagle would control the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Allyson Fertig and Malene Pedersen led UW with 13 points each. Fertig also added nine rebounds.