Cowgirls continue homestand against Northern Colorado on Sunday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (November 27, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (6-3) continues its homestand this weekend when they host Front Range foe Northern Colorado (3-5) on Sunday, Dec. 15 in the Arena-Auditorium for a 1 p.m. tip-off.

The Cowgirls will look to push their winning streak to five games against the Bears.

A look at the Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 6-3 on the year following a convincing 95-22 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday. The Cowgirls are led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who averages 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, both of which are tops on UW.

Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and a team-best 1.6 steals per game, while sophomore Karla Erjavec averages 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and team-leading 3.8 assists per game.

Senior Taylor Rusk adds 8.1 points per game, while sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos scores 8.0 points per outing. Vitulova protects the paint with a team-best five blocks on the season.

Wyoming is shooting 42.8 percent (231-540) from the field, 36.7 percent (73-199) from three and 65.1 percent (56-86) from the free-throw line to average 65.7 points per game. Wyoming averages 13.6 assists and 12.6 turnovers per game.

Wyoming foes are shooting 37.2 percent (191-514) from the field, 31.9 percent (45-141) from three and 70.9 percent (83-117) from the free-throw line to average 56.7 points per contest. Opponents average 9.9 assists and 13.3 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 6-3 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Scouting Northern Colorado

The Bears are 3-5 on the year after a 55-74 loss on the road to Denver on Dec. 4. Northern Colorado is led by Alexis Chapman, who averages 14.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Kadie Deaton also scores in double figures, averaging 10.1 points and a team-best 2.0 assists per contest.

Alisha Davis scores 8.6 points and grabs a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game, and also leads UNC defensively with 2.0 blocks per game. The Bears have three players that average 1.0 steal per contest.

The Bears are shooting 35.0 percent (160-457) from the field, 26.8 percent (38-142) from three and 74.7 percent (124-166) from the free-throw line to average 60.3 points per game. UNC averages 8.3 assists and 18.6 turnovers per contest.

Opponents are shooting 41.6 percent (206-495) from the field, 33.3 percent (43-129) from three and 75.8 percent (122-161) from the free-throw line to average 72.1 points per game. Northern Colorado foes average 12.5 assists and 12.6 turnovers per game.

Head coach Jenny Huth is in her second season at Northern Colorado, and she owns a 24-16 record at the helm of the Bears in her first stint as a head coach.

Series History Against Northern Colorado

The Cowgirls lead the Bears in the all-time series between the two schools, 19-9, including a win at home in the WNIT last season, 68-60. Overall, the Cowgirls are 12-6 against the Bears in Laramie, having won six of the last seven games here at 7,220 feet. In fact, the Cowgirls have won eight of the last nine and 17 of the last 19 matchups in the series.

In 1987 during Wyoming’s 95-69 win, Lisa Daniels set a single-game school record with 18 assists. In that same game, Michele Hoppes scored 33 points, tied for the seventh-most in a single game in school history.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will continue their homestand with a game on Tuesday, Dec. 17 against No. 17 Gonzaga at 6:30 p.m. (MT).