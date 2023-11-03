Cowgirls cruise to exhibition game win

University of Wyoming photo

November 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Wyo4News

After a close first quarter, the Wyoming Cowgirls’ offense expoloded in the second quarter to help lead them to an 86-72 win over Western Colorado Thursday night in Laramie. UW led only 16-14 at the end of the first quarter but caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring visiting Western Colorado 33-14 to enjoy a 21-point halftime lead, 49-28.

The Cowgirls maintain the significant lead through the third quarter, leading 68-48 going into the fourth. In the final quarter, second-year Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell played many younger players.

For the game, four Cowgirls scored in double figures, with Allyson Fertig leading the way with 16 points, along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Returning starter Emily Mellema scored 13 points, with Marta Savic and Maren McKenna adding 10 points each.

For the game, UW shot 56 percent from the floor, making 7-of-17 from 3-point range. WCU shot 43 percent for the contest.

Up Next

Wyoming will start the regular season hosting North Dakota. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.