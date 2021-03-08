Cowgirls cruise to opening round win at MW Tournament

Advertisement

March 8, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls met a familiar foe Sunday night to begin their Air Force Reserve Mountain West Tournament, as the No. 7 seeded Cowgirls defeated No. 10 Utah State 69-41. The win advances the Cowgirls to tonight’s quarterfinal round against No. 2 seed UNLV. Wyoming and UNLV split their two-game series back in December.

Tonight’s contest will tip-off at 6:30 tonight and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The broadcast time is 6 p.m.

Sunday game was Wyoming’s first game since February 13, a win over Utah State.

Alba Sanchez Ramos got the first five points of the game to help Wyoming knock off the rust early as the Cowgirls jumped out to an early 10-2 lead. The Cowgirls held a 32-17 at the break. The Cowgirls scored 28 points in the third quarter to break the game open.

Dagny Davidsdottir led all scorers with 17 points. McKinley Bradshaw added 16 points, with Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann had 13 and 12, respectively. Weidemann also added six assists in the win, tying a season-best.

“Credit to those young ladies, I’m proud of the effort we put out tonight,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “They responded from the tip, and I’m so proud of the way we defended. I was happy with us on the offensive end as well tonight.”