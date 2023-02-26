Cowgirls defeat CSU for 20th win on Senior Night

Wyoming seniors Tommi Olsen (left) and Quinn Weideman (right). (University of Wyoming photo)

February 26, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls secured their 20th win and a second-place finish in the Mountain West Conference Saturday night with a 76-60 win over Colorado State in Laramie. The Senior Night win put the Cowgirls conference mark at 13-5 (20-9 overall). Colorado State fell to 11-6 in the MW (18-10 overall). The second-place finish, behind UNLV (17-0, 27-2), gives the Cowgirls an opening-round bye in the upcoming Mountain West Conference Championship Tournament in Las Vegas which begins next Sunday.

“To be able to watch Tommi (Olsen) and Quinn (Weideman), and even all 13, I told the team this win goes to everybody,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell. “Tommi and Quinn, they live and die Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball. When we talk about toughness, those two are exactly who we’re talking about.” Playing in their final regular season game at the Areana-Auditorium, Weideman scored 11 points with six rebounds while Olsen scored five points, with four rebounds and four assists. Allyson Fetig led the Wyoming offense with 27 points.

After a low-scoring first period that saw UW hold a 9-6 lead, both teams saw their offenses come alive in the second quarter, with the Cowgirls outscoring the visiting Rams 23-19 for a 32-25 halftime lead.

The third quarter was evenly played, with UW still holding the lead, 46-40.

In the fourth quarter, Wyoming would go on a 25-7 run over the final 6:40 to gain the win giving the Cowgirls their first 20-win season since the 2018-19 season. That season was also the last time the UW women won 13 Mountain West games.

Cowboys to Play Their Senior Night Game on Monday

The Cowboys basketball team will host Nevada on Monday on Senior Night. Seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson will be honored before the game.

Wyoming enters the game with a 3-13 Mountain West mark (8-20 overall), while Nevada is currently tied for second place in the conference with a 12-4 record (22-7 overall).

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7.