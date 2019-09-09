Cowgirls Dominate Idaho State Sunday At Home

Laramie, WY (9/9/19) – With two goals from senior Michaela Stark, the Wyoming women’s soccer team scored a dominate 4-1 home victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowgirls, now 2-1-2 on the year, have now defeated the Bengals (0-5-1) the last five meetings between the two teams.

“I thought Idaho State presented different opportunities and challenges. They came out in a 4-3-3 and we were ready for that,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Last ten minutes, they switched to a 4-4-2, which may have caught us off guard a bit and being in the wind during the first half didn’t really help. We made some adjustments at the half and getting the wind in the second half I thought the team picked it up. We executed much better and scored some great goals. Even those we missed, we created some good opportunities and played a great second half. I thought it was a good finish to the weekend.”

Cowgirl sophomore Savannah Warner knocked in a header that put the Cowgirls up 1-0 with 5:25 on the clock. Stark’s first goal was a shot off the side of her foot that went past the line to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 advantage. Wyoming would lead 2-1 at the half.

In the second half, Wyoming sophomore Amber Vokoun headed in a shot to make it 3-1. with 56:15 on the clock, Stark’s second goal at the 56:15 mark, would round out the scoring.

Wyoming will return to action on Friday against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in Laramie at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex.