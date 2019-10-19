Cowgirls drop 2 OT decision to league leading Boise State Friday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (oct. 19, 2019) – The Wyoming soccer team (5-6-4, 2-4-1 MW) lost a heartbreaker against the league-leading Boise State Broncos (13-3-0, 6-1-0 MW) with a goal in the 103rd minute of double-overtime on Friday afternoon in Laramie.

Boise State came out firing with five shots in the first 15 minutes which was answered with four saves by sophomore goalie Hannah Lee and a shot that went wide. The Cowgirls first and only opportunity of the half came at the 20:43 mark on the clock with a shot by redshirt freshman Jamie Tatum which was blocked. The first half would end at 0-0.

In the second half, Boise State continued to play strong and pushed the pace on its side of the field. After two early shots, Wyoming sophomore goalie Riley Furbush was tested with a shot by the Bronc’s Emily Curry which she would stop.

Wyoming had a good look from senior Summer Taube with 59:28 on the clock, by Boise State goalie Sydney Smith made the save.

The Broncos would get four more opportunities the remaining 30 minutes of the half that included another save by Furbush.

After the regulation 90 minutes of play, the teams were still tied at 0-0.

There match progressed with a scoreless first overtime period. Bosie State struck early in the second ten minutes of overtime on a corner kick that bounced around the front of the Cowgirl goal and was punched in for what would be with winning goal.

“I saw toughness from this team today and they fought really hard,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “Obviously, they are a really good team. I’m disappointed for our team and it was a heartbreaking loss”.

Cuadrado added, “Our effort was fantastic, stuck to the game plan and had a couple of really good chances. Unfortunately, one play on a corner kick in double-overtime was the difference in the game. I told the team how proud I was of them. Our job is to replicate game after game and get positive results going forward.”

Wyoming is back on the pitch on Sunday to close out their home schedule against the Utah State Aggies.