Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags

November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.

Wyoming falls to 0-2 on the season, while Gonzaga is now 3-0.

The game was close throughout, with Gonzaga holding a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Cowgirls led 31-30 at the half and 47-46 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs looked to be taking control in the fourth, beginning the quarter where the third left off and took a 50-47 lead before a much-needed Pedersen 3-pointer knotted things back up. After that, both teams went blow-for-blow before a quick 8-0 run from the Cowgirls led to a GU timeout with 4:28 left and Wyoming holding onto a 58-54 lead. Following the timeout, Wyoming got back-to-back layups after a Gonzaga score and took a 62-56 lead with under three to go.

Following a Bulldog layup and timeout, Gonzaga got back-to-back baskets and tied the game at 62-62. They would take the lead, 64-62, with 41-seconds in regulation. After a timeout, Wyoming’s Emily Mellema would hit two free throws to tie the contest at 64-64 with 36.1 on the clock. The Bulldogs Yvonne Ejim would then score on a layup with 9.5 remaining. However, UW’s last-second shot was off, and Gonzaga survived for the win.

“It’s one of those games where I’m not into moral victories, but I’m really proud of the way our team competed,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell after the game. “That is what we have been seeing in practice every day, and they left it all out on the court. We just couldn’t get that last bucket to fall or get that last stop that we needed to.”

Wyoming will continue a three-game homestand against Denver on Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m.