Cowgirls drop first game of the year

DENVER, COLORADO (Nov. 14, 2019) – The Cowgirl basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night, 71-57, at the hands of Denver University in Denver. Things looked good early for the Cowgirls, jumping off to a 7-0 lead, but second half offensive struggles, and a wide margin in free throws made by Denver, would doom their efforts.

For the game, Wyoming was outscored by 13 points from the free line (5/8 for Wyoming compared to 18/22 for Denver). The Cowgirls shot 33.9 percent (21-62) from the field, 30.3 percent (10-33) from three point range. Denver shot 39.7 percent (23-58) from the field, but 53.8 percent (7-13) from three.

The loss drops Wyoming’s season record to 2-1 while Denver recorded their first win of the season (1-2).

“Everything that we talked about in the pregame is what happened,” said Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson. “They pushed the ball up and own the court, they cause a lot of problems for us with mismatches and we had some shots not go in that maybe changes the game. We had to try to do some other things, things we’ve never done. I give our kids credit. At the end, we’re playing five perimeter players, and they’re battling. They could have gave in, but we battled, and that’s what you want to do.”

Wyoming would lead 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, but a 9-0 run by Denver to start the second quarter helped the Pioneers secure a 40-36 halftime lead.

The third quarter opened with the Cowgirls taking the lead thanks to a 6-0 run, but Denver answered back with their own 11-0 run building a 57-47 lead going into the final quarter of play. Wyoming cut the fourth quarter deficit to seven, 58-51, with a little over six minutes to play, but would get no closer.

Cowgirl sophomore Tereza Vitulova lead Wyoming in scoring with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann added 12 points and a career-high four steals while freshman McKinley Bradshaw scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds.

Denver was led by Madison Nelson’ double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Jasmine Jeffcoat had 16 points and five boards.

The Cowgirls are back in action on Sunday hosting Colorado (2-0) at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 12:30 p.m.