Cowgirls drop first Mountain West game

University of Wyoming photo

January 18, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Things were looking very positive for the Wyoming Cowgirls to remain undefeated in Mountain West games Tuesday night in Laramie. UW led 18-15 at the end of the first quarter and increased that lead to 38-31 at the half. But a second-half slump turned that positive into a 68-61 defeat.

The loss dropped Wyoming to 4-1 in the Mountain West, 10-6 overall, and stopped Wyoming’s five-game winning streak. The Lobos improved to 3-2 in conference and 12-6 on the season.

After building a 13-point second-half lead, New Mexico called a timeout. Out of the break, the Lobos went on a run to take a 48-46 lead. Numerous UW turnovers aided the run. Wyoming would grab a 51-48 lead going into the fourth quarter.

New Mexico would take a 56-53 lead halfway through the fourth quarter on their way to outscoring the Cowgirls 20-10 to secure the win.

Wyoming’s Allyson Fertig and Malene Pedersen ended the game in double figures, scoring 14 and 13, respectively. Fertig also led UW with eight rebounds and tied a career-high with three assists.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will host rival Colorado State (3-2 in the MW, 12-4 overall) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 1:30 p.m. with tip-off at 2 p.m.