Cowgirls Drop Five Set Match To UC Davis

Vermillion, SD, (9/15/19) – It turned out to be a tough road trip to South Dakota for the Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team. The ladies lost their final match of the South Dakota Classic Saturday morning UC Davis, 23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 and 10-15.

The Cowgirls finished the invitational meet 0-3 after Friday losses to host South Dakota and Iowa. The pre-conference record is now 4-5.

Wyoming’s Jackie McBride was named to the all-classic team.

The Cowgirls close non-conference play next weekend as they travel for a pair of matches at the Bluejay Invitational hosted by Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.