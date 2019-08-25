Cowgirls Drop Four-Set Exhibition Match to Nebraska-Kearney

Cheyenne, WY (8/25/19) – The Wyoming Cowgirls fell in their exhibition match to Nebraska Kearney, 3-1 (23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 22-25) on Saturday night in Cheyenne. The match was played at Cheyenne East High School.

“It’s an exhibition match, and we played every kid,” said head coach Chad Callihan. “It was good for us to get everyone in. We had five kids that have never played in a match for us, so we got them all time. It gives us a ton to see and work on. I was actually somewhat pleased with what we did tonight. We’ll get in the gym and correct some things. When we step on the court in a week, it’ll be nice that we got some of those nerves out, because we looked incredibly nervous for the majority of that match.”

Three Cowgirls reached double-digit kills in seniors Tara Traphagan and Halie McArdle and sophomore KC McMahon. Senior Madi Fields had the match-high in digs, while redshirt freshman Carlie Fikse led both squads in total blocks.

The Cowgirls open the regular season on Friday, August 30, when they travel to Boulder, Colorado to face Colorado in the Buffs Invitational. The Cowgirls will then play a second match on Saturday against Santa Barbara.

The Cowgirls host Long Island University/Brooklyn (LIU) on Monday, September 2 for their regular-season home opener.