Cowgirls drop match to ranked Creighton/Soccer plays home opener today

University of Wyoming photo

August 28, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls gave 18th-ranked Creighton all it could handle Saturday night in Laramie to close the Rumble in the Rockies. UW was poised for the upset by winning the first set 25-18. The Blue Jays would answer, cruising to a 25-9 win in the second set victory, then winning a tight 30-28 third set, and finally putting the match away 25-13 in the fourth set.

The Cowgirls are now 0-3 on the season while 18th ranked Creighton is 3-0.

For the third-straight match, Corin Carruth led the Cowgirls with 14 kills. Carruth also tallied her first-career double-double as she added in 10 digs and also had three block assists defensively. Wyoming’s Naya Shimé also had a double-double as she tallied 13 kills and notched a career-best 12 digs in the loss.

Wyoming will travel to Grand Canyon for the GCU Classic next weekend. The Cowgirls will face Santa Clara, Idaho, and host GCU in Phoenix.

Cowgirls soccer will play its first home match this afternoon

After three matches on the road to start the season, Wyoming will play North Dakota this afternoon at home. The Cowgirls are coming off a 2-2 road tie at Montana on Thursday to bring their early season record to 0-2-1.