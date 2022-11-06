Cowgirls drop MW Championship match on penalty kicks

University of Wyoming photo

November 6, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team fell to San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference title match Saturday at the UNM Soccer Complex. After the regulation play ended in a 0-0 tie, the No. 3-seeded Spartans toppled the No. 1 seed Cowgirls, 6-5, in penalty kicks. With the win, San Jose State advances to the NCAA Tournament.

Cowgirls junior Alyssa Bedard and sophomore Maddi Chance paced the Cowgirls with four shots apiece. Senior Jamie Tatum and freshman Alyssa Glover took two each.

UW senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen logged her second consecutive shutout with five saves.

Schoyen, Tatum, and Chance were named to the All-Tournament Team.

By claiming the No. 1 seed at this year’s tournament, Wyoming will host next year’s conference tournament in Laramie.