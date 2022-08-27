Cowgirls drop opening matches at Rumble in the Rockies tournament

University of Wyoming photo

August 27, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls opened the 2022 season with a pair of hard-fought home losses Friday night. The matches were part of the Rumble in the Rockies tournament hosted by the Cowgirls.

UW lost their first match in five sets to Wichita State 15-25, 22-25, 25-15, 31-29, and 8-15. Then, Friday night, the Cowgirls closed day one with a four-set defeat at the hands of Iowa State, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, and 24-26.

UW will look to rebound this evening with a match against nationally ranked Creighton. On Friday, the Bluejays defeated Wichita State 3-1 and Iowa State 3-0.