Cowgirls drop opening soccer match/volleyball scrimmage tonight

University of Wyoming photo

August 19, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team did a great deal right in its season opener at Northern Colorado on Thursday night. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always result in a desired final score. The Bears downed the Cowgirls, 2-0, at Jackson Stadium in Greely, Colorado. It was the season-opening match for both teams.

“As an athlete, as a human, you can do everything right, and things don’t go your way,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “We just have to be able to take something away from this match and move forward. At the end of the day, this result doesn’t define us as a team and doesn’t affect our goals for the end of the season.”

Northern Colorado recorded its first goal in the first minute off the foot of Haley O’Nan. Abby Bush made it a 2-0 game in the 67th minute courtesy of Abby Bush.

UW wasn’t able to find the back of the net Thursday, but it wasn’t without chances. The Cowgirls fired 19 shots, five on frame, while the Bears had 13. For Wyoming, freshman Alyssa Glover accounted for six of those shots in her first game as a collegiate athlete. Cowgirl sophomore Alyssa Bedard was also denied by the crossbar early in the second half. She ended the contest with a pair of shots.

Wyoming remains on the road, traveling to Oregon State on Sunday. That game is set for a 1 p.m. start time at Paul Lorenz Field.

Cowgirl Volleyball

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will play their Brown and Gold scrimmage tonight in Laramie. On Saturday, UW will host CSU Pueblo in an exhibition match at 5 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Uniwyo Sports Complex.

The regular volleyball season will begin next Friday, August 26, with home matches against Wichita State and Iowa State as part of the two-day “Rumble in the Rockies.”