Cowgirls drop volleyball match/Soccer plays today

University of Wyoming photo

September 25, 2022 — It was a valiant effort, but the Wyoming Cowgirls were swept Saturday afternoon by UNLV. It was UW’s Mountain West Conference home-opener. Set scores were 25-21, 25-18, and 25-21. Wyoming drops to 4-10 over all and 0-2 in the MW. UNLV improves to 10-3 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.

Teresa Garza led the Cowgirl offense with eight kills on the day, while Tiereney Barlow and Sarah Holcomb added seven and six, respectively.

The Cowgirls now go in search of their first conference win on Thursday at New Mexico (10-2, 1-1). MT.

Cowgirls Soccer

The Cowgirls soccer, 0-0-1 in conference 1-3-4 overall, will look for their first conference win today at San Diego State (2-3-4, 0-1). Last time out, the Cowgirls tied New Mexico 1-1 in Laramie.