Cowgirls Drop Volleyball Match To Nationally Rank Creighton

Omaha, NE (9/22/19) – The Wyoming volleyball team dropped its final non-conference match of the season Saturday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. The Cowgirls were downed in three sets by number 15 Creighton, 25-11, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Cowgirls wrapped up the pre-conference season with a 5-6 mark. Mountain West Conference play will start Thursday in Laramie against UNLV.

On Saturday, Tara Traphagan led the Cowgirls with 11 kills and hit .500 while Jackie McBride chipped in with six kills and added a team-high four blocking assists. Both McBride and Traphagan were named to the Creighton All-Classic team following the match.

Madi Fields and Erika Jones both led Wyoming with 11 digs on the day while Mackenzie Coates added eight. Coates also led the team with 20 assists.