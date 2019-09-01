Cowgirls Drops Five Set Match Saturday At Buffs Invitational

Boulder, CO. (9/1/19) – Despite a double-double from junior setter Mackenzie Coates and a pair of Cowgirls in double-figure kills, Wyoming dropped a five-set match Saturday against UC Santa Barbara. Set scores were 21-25, 25-20, 28-26, 16-25, and 11-15.

Advertisement

It was the Cowgirls’ second loss of Buffs Invitation in Boulder, Colorado. Wyoming lost 3-0 Friday night to host Colorado.

Coates had a team-high 24 assists to go along with 14 digs for her second-career double, and it’s her first while wearing the Brown and Gold. Senior libero Madi Fields led the defensive effort with 26 digs, while junior middle blocker Faith Waitsman had four total blocks.

Advertisement

Junior middle blocker Jackie McBride had a team-high 13 kills, while senior outside hitter Tara Traphagan added 12 kills to join McBride in double-digits. Senior outside hitter Halie McArdle had six kills, 10 digs and a pair of block assists.

The Cowgirls (0-2) are back in action on Monday against LIU in the UniWyo Sports Complex at 6:30 p.m.