Cowgirls drops road match at Nevada Sunday

RENO, NEVADA (Oct 28, 2019) – The Wyoming soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a match played in Reno Sunday.

Wyoming falls to 4-5-1 in the Mountain West and 7-7-4overall. Nevada improves to 3-7 in the MW and 4-13-0 on the season.

The match was scoreless at the half. The Cowgirls would get on the board first 56 minutes into the match with a goal by sophomore Indianna Asimus giving Wyoming a 1-0 lead. The Cowgirls had six more chances to increase the lead over the next 20 minutes with no result.

At the 73:05 point, a foul by Wyoming gave Nevada a penalty chance. The Wolf Pack’s Gabby Brown converted on the kick tying the match at 1-1. Less than a minute later Nevada would take the lead, on what proved to be a game-winning goal by midfielder Hannah Souza.

Wyoming will close out the Mountain West conference season on the road Friday against Colorado State.