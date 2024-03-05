Cowgirls end regular season tonight, Cowboys host Senior Night Game

University of Wyoming photo

March 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s a busy night for Universtiy of Wyoming basketball as the Cowgirls and Cowboys will both play.

Cowgirls

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will close out their regular season this evening at San Diego State. The Cowgirls are currently tied with New Mexico for second place in the Mountain West Conference; both have 11-6 conference records. Wyoming would secure the #2 seed at next week’s Mountain West Championship tournament with a Cowgirls win tonight and a New Mexico loss. Currently, UW is guaranteed a #3 seed in the tournament, which starts on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the tip-off at 7.

Cowboys

Meanwhile, the Cowboy basketball team will play their Senior Night game tonight in Laramie. The Pokes enter tonight’s contest against Air Force with a 6-10 record in the Mountain West (13-16 overall). The Falcons are 2-14 in the conference, 9-19 overall.

Wyoming will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Fresno State.

Tonight’s Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 6:30.