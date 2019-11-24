Cowgirls end regular volleyball season with 7th straight win and 2nd place

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA (Nov. 24, 2019) – The Wyoming volleyball team wrapped up the 2019 regular season with their seventh straight win, 3-0, over San Jose State on Saturday. Set scores were 27-25, 25-16, and 26-24. Saturday’s sweep was Wyoming’s twelfth of the year and ninth in conference play.

Advertisement

The victory moved the Cowgirls record to 21-8 on season and also gave Wyoming sole possession of second place in the Mountain West Conference with a 16-2 mark. Wyoming now waits to see if it receives an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls are assured postseason play, as they secured the NIVC’s auto bid with their second place finish in the Mountain West.

Halie McArdle led the Cowgirls Saturday with 12 kills. Tara Traphagan and Jackie McBride added nine and eight, respectively. Madi Fields was one of four Cowgirls to record an ace in the match and led the way with a match-high 19 digs.