Cowgirls end their volleyball season with home loss

April 4, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team wrapped up their re-scheduled springs season with a five-set loss to San Jose State Saturday in Laramie. Set scores were 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, and 12-15.

The Cowgirls end their abbreviated spring season 8-6, tied for fourth place in the Mountian West Conference with Fresno State. UNLV at 12-0 won the conference title. The Rebel’s final match against Air Force was canceled. Boise State, 10-5, and Colorado State, 9-6, were second and third in the final standings.

The Cowgirls will now shift their focus to the 2021 season, which is expected to return to its normal fall schedule.