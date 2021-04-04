Cowgirls end their volleyball season with home loss

0
101

Advertisement

University of Wyoming photo

April 4, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team wrapped up their re-scheduled springs season with a five-set loss to San Jose State Saturday in Laramie. Set scores were 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, and 12-15.

 

The Cowgirls end their abbreviated spring season 8-6, tied for fourth place in the Mountian West Conference with Fresno State. UNLV at 12-0 won the conference title. The Rebel’s final match against Air Force was canceled. Boise State, 10-5, and Colorado State, 9-6, were second and third in the final standings.

The Cowgirls will now shift their focus to the 2021 season, which is expected to return to its normal fall schedule.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR