Cowgirls face Boise State tonight in MW Tournament

University of Wyoming photo

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will take on Boise State tonight in the second round of the Women’s Mountain West Conference Championships in Las Vegas. UW, the tournament’s #3 seed, had an opening-round bye, while Boise State (#6) defeated Utah State (#11), 85-47, last night to advance to tonight’s game.

The Cowgirls game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 8 p.m. with the tip-off scheduled for 8:30.

During the regular season, Wyoming defeated the Broncos 61-47 on December 30 at home in their Mountain West schedule opening game. In the rematch on February 10 in Boise, the Broncos held the Cowgirls to their lowest-scoring output of the season, gaining the win 56-42.

The Cowgirls are 17-23 all-time at the Mountain West Tournament, winning a single title in 2021. UNLV has won the last two conference tournaments and is the #1 seed this year.

Cowboys Play on Wednesday

The Wyoming Cowboys will start play in the men’s tournament on Wednesday. UW is the tournament’s #8 seed, while their opponent, Fresno State, is the #9 seed. Wednesday’s game will tip off at noon. The Pokes ended the regular season Saturday night with an 86-47 win at Fresno State.

The winner will face Utah State, the #1 seed and regular-season conference champion, on Thursday at noon.