Cowgirls face Northern Colorado today on the road

(December 20, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team finds themselves on the road today at Northern Colorado. The game time is 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The Cowgirls enter today’s contest with a 2-2 overall mark (1-1 in the Mountain West). Wyoming won their last outing, 67-62, at UNLV last Monday. Northern Colorado is 1-5 and is coming off a 63-50 loss at Idaho State. Their lone victory was a 75-74 win over Denver. The Cowgirls beat Denver 79-67 on December 5.

Today’s contest marks the final non-conference game of the season for Wyoming. The Cowgirls will resume MW play on January 4 at home against Fresno State.