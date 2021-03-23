Cowgirls fall 69-48 to UCLA in NCAA Tournament

Advertisement

March 23, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowgirls fell to UCLA, 69-48, Monday night in an NCAA Tournament game played on the University of Texas campus. The loss snapped the Cowgirls’ six-game winning streak and brought their season to an end with a 14-10 record.

“I wish UCLA the best of luck, and I’m very proud of our team and what we have accomplished over the last month,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I’m excited for our program moving forward.”

“We responded well after a rough start,” Mattinson said. “We didn’t give in, give up, and battled till the end, and that is what you want from a basketball program. I hope we learned this season to battle through adversity and end out on top.”

The Cowgirls were making only their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their first since 2008.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos led the Cowgirls with 15 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw added 13 points off the bench. Junior Quinn Weidemann added 11 points.

UCLA opened the scoring with a three-pointer, but Sanchez Ramos responded with a triple seconds later. The Bruins would then go on a 10-0 run to build a 13-6 advantage and led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter.

“We haven’t seen size and athleticism like that this season and it is hard to simulate that in practice,” Mattinson said. “They forced us out of what we wanted to do with their size, but in the end, I’m proud of how hard we fought tonight.”

The Cowgirls, who trailed by as much as 19 points in the second frame, closed out the first half with a 7-2 run for a 40-26 game at the half. The third quarter ended with the Bruins up 61-41.