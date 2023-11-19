Cowgirls fall at Gonzaga, Cowboys play early Sunday morning

University of Wyoming photo

November 18, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday afternoon in Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga won each of the first three quarters on their way to an 80-64 victory over Wyoming. The loss dropped the UW ladies’ record to 2-2, while Gonzaga improved to 4-1.

The Cowgirls stayed close to home-standing Gonzaga for the first couple of minutes of the first quarter, tailing only 7-6, but the Zags would go on a 12-0 run, helping them grab a 25-18 end of the first quarter. The lead would grow to 10, 43-33 at the half and increase to 67-51 after three quarters.

Allyson Fertig led the Cowgirls in scoring with 12 points, with Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes each adding 11 points.

The Cowgirls will return to Laramie to face Chadron State on Tuesday afternoon in their annual Education Game.

Cowboys Basketball Plays Early Sunday Morning

The Wyoming Cowboys close out play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, facing Furman early Sunday morning. The contest will tip off at 8:30 a.m. local time and can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com starting at 8 a.m.

Wyoming heads into the game with a 3-1 overall record after defeating College of Charleston 67-60 on Friday afternoon. Furman is also 3-1 on the year. The Paladins defeated Coastal Carolina on Friday.