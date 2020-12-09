Cowgirls fall big to nationally ranked Gonzaga

Advertisement

(December 9, 2020) — Things started pretty well for the Wyoming Cowgirls in the Tuesday night home game against 25th-ranked Gonzaga. The Cowgirls trailed by just two at the end of the first quarter, 20-18. But from that point on, the Zags took over and cruised to an 89-50. For the game, Gonzaga shot 55 percent from the field, including 60 percent from beyond the three-point line. The Cowgirls shot just 34.6 percent for the game.

Wyoming falls to 1-1 on the season, while Gonzaga improved to 2-1.

“Gonzaga’s good players were the difference tonight, their length and physicality caused us to double down in the post, and then their ability to shoot the ball let them get on a roll; they played like a top-20 team tonight,” said Head Coach Gerald Mattinson. “I knew it was going to be a challenge for us, after watching them on film, for us to defend their bigs and then everybody else. They executed and came in with a chip on their shoulder and played that way. We have to learn to be able to answer that.”

The Cowgirls trailed 42-30 at the half and could manage only 10 points of offense in both the third and fourth quarters.

Quinn Weidemann led the way for the Cowgirls with eight points. McKinley Bradshaw, Dagny Davidsdottir, and Alba Sanchez Ramos all added seven. Davidsdottir led UW with six rebounds while Sanchez Ramos dished out three assists. Tommi Olson led Wyoming with four assists in the loss.

Next up for the Cowgirls is Mountain West play as UW travels to face UNLV on December 12 and 14 in Las Vegas. Both games will tip at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Time.