Cowgirls fall in defensive first place battle

University of Wyoming photo

February 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

In a battle of the top two women’s teams in the Mountain West, UNLV defeated Wyoming 58-51 last night in Las Vegas. Both Teams were held to their second-lowest point outputs of the season. The win put UNLV alone at the top of the conference standings at 8-1 (18-2 overall). Wyoming is now 7-2 in the conference (12-8 overall) and falls into a tie with New Mexico for second place. The Lobos (7-2, 16-6) won 65-54 at San Jose State last night.

The defensive battle was close for most of the contest, with UW trailing 27-26 at the end of the first half. The Rebels upped their lead to 37-30 in the third quarter before Wyoming closed the gap to 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.

UNLV increased their lead to 46-36 before UW staged another comeback, trailing just 5-47 with just over two minutes remaining. But, the Cowgirls would get no closer as UNLV proved solid from the free-throw line.

Emily Mellema and Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls with 12 points each. McKinley Dickerson came off the bench to score 10 points and grab seven rebounds.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will host Nevada (5-4, 11-11) on Saturday afternoon.

Cowboys Play on Saturday

The Cowboys basketball team (5-3, 12-9) will play at UNLV (4-4, 11-9) on Saturday evening.

