Cowgirls fall in New Mexico/Cowboys home tonight vs. Falcons

University of Wyoming photo

February 17, 2023 — In a game that featured 14 ties and 22 lead changes, New Mexico was able to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 71-62 win over the Wyoming Cowgirls Thursday night in Albuquerque. The Lobos were able to go on a 14-4 run over a seven-minute span in the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into control of the contest and the win.

The loss dropped UW into a third-place tie with Colorado State in the Mountain West with a 10-5 record (17-9 overall). New Mexico improved to 8-6 in the conference (16-11 overall).

Sponsor

UW got off to a solid start to open, taking an early 9-4 lead four-plus minutes into the contest and holding an 11-6 advantage at the first-quarter media timeout. But the end of the first quarter found the Lobos in the lead at 15-13. New Mexico led by one at the half, 27-26, with the game tied at 47-47 heading into the final quarter.

The Lobos came out firing in the fourth, scoring the first two baskets before UW’s Allyson Fertig would respond for the Cowgirls with a personal 5-0 run to push UW out front, 52-51 with 7:56 remaining. After a Wyoming timeout, both teams went cold on the offensive end before New Mexico would recapture the lead, 55-52, with 4:22 left. UNM would continue its 8-0 run out of a timeout to build the lead up to seven with under three minutes to play. Quinn Weidemann hit a mid-range jumper for Wyoming to end the Cowgirl’s scoring drought. From there, however, UW couldn’t get any closer.

Fertig finished with a game-high 24 points tying a career-best. She also pulled down 13 rebounds. Weidemann finished in double figures with 13 points. Tommi Olson and Malene Pedersen led Wyoming with five and four assists, respectively.

The Cowgirls will stay on the road with a Saturday contest at second-place San Diego State (11-4, 21-7). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and KRKK.com at 1:30 p.m.

Cowboys at Home Versus Air Force Tonight

Coming off an impressive road win at New Mexico Wednesday night, the Wyoming Cowboys will look to move up the Mountain West standings against Air Force tonight in Laramie. Wyoming (3-10, 8-17) is currently tied with CSU at the bottom of the conference.

A win tonight over the Falcons will move the Pokes above the Falcons (4-10, 13-14) in the conference rankings. The Falcon won the first meeting in Colorado Springs 82-74.

Tonight’s game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.