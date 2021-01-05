Cowgirls fall in overtime to Bulldogs

Advertisement

(January 5, 2021) — Despite getting a career-high 27 points from Alba Sanchez Ramos and making 15 3-pointers, it wasn’t enough for Wyoming to overcome Fresno State Monday night in Laramie as the Cowgirls fell 83-80 in overtime.

The loss snapped the Cowgirl’s three-game winning streak and dropped their Mountain West record to 2-2, 4-3 overall. Fresno State improved to 2-2 in conference and 4-4 on the year.

Sanchez Ramos went 9-for-18 from the field overall, including a 5-for-8 night from 3-point range and a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to get her second 20-point effort of the season.

The game started well for the Cowgirls as they jumped out to a 20-9 first-quarter lead. But things got tight quickly in the second quarter, which ended with Wyoming still holding a slim 34-32 lead. Fresno State would lead 56-55 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter brought about four ties and six lead changes, with regulation ending tied at 72-72.

In the extra frame, Fresno State was able to break open a 74-74 tie with under a minute to play thanks to back-to-back turnovers from the Cowgirls made it 78-76 with 28 seconds left to play. Sanchez Ramos would try to will the Cowgirls to victory, scoring five points in the final 13 seconds, but FSU hit its free throws to ice the game and earn a split with UW in the series.

The Cowgirls will travel to Boise State for a pair of games on Jan. 11 and 13.