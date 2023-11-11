Cowgirls fall to Cornhuskers, men to play tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 11, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

After a tightly played first quarter, which ended in a 15-15 tie, Nebraska came out and took control in the second quarter on their way to a 71-52 win over the home-standing Wyoming Cowgirls.

Nebraska used a couple of big scoring stretches, one to open the second quarter and another at the beginning of the fourth quarter to game away. The Cornhuskers led 32-28 at the half but outscored the Cowgirls 39-24 in the second half.

“We didn’t execute great tonight,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell after the game. “We knew their size was going to cause some issues for us on the offensive end and force us to shoot some shots a little more contested than we’re used to. “

UW shot just 29.6 percent from the floor (16-54), while Nebraska was much more efficient at 26 of 52, 50 percent.

Malene Pederson led Wyoming in scoring with 13 points. Allyson Fertig added 11 points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will take to the road traveling to Denver for a Tuesday night game. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Cowboys Play at Home Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) will play their second game of the early season tonight with a home game against Cal Poly. It marks the first time the two teams have met on the hardwood.

Wyoming won their opening contest, 104-56, over Northern New Mexico Tuesday night. Cal Poly is 1-1 on the season.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.