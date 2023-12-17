Cowgirls fall to Montana State

University of Wyoming photo

December 17, 2023— Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls could overcome the effects of a sloppy first quarter, losing 64-55 at Montana State this afternoon. The Cowgirls trailed 13-5 after the first quarter in which UW shot only 2 of 10 and committed ten turnovers. The loss dropped UW’s season mark to 4-5 while Montana State stopped a four-game losing streak in upping their mark to 5-9.

Wyoming did come back in the second quarter to trail only 26-25 at the break and 47-44 going into the final quarter. The Cowgirls just couldn’t get over the hump the rest of the game as the Bobcats kept the margin at a possession or two for much of the final seven minutes of the game.

Malene Pedersen led Wyoming in scoring with 18 points. No other UW player scored in double figures.

Up Next

Wyoming will close out its non-conference slate with a pair of neutral-site contests next week. The Cowgirls play Wright State and Eastern Washington on December 21 and 22, respectively at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.