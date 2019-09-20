Cowgirls Fall To South Dakota In Match Played In Gillette

Gillette, WY (9/20/19) – The Wyoming women’s soccer team (3-2-3 overall) dropped its final non-conference game with a 3-2 double-overtime loss against South Dakota (3-5-0) on Thursday night in Gillette. The match was part of the University of Wyoming sports Outreach Program.

The first half would end in a 0-0 tie with Wyoming having none shots to South Dakota’s 7.

In the second half, a South Dakota goal by Kellee Willer from 12 yards out gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Wyoming’s Indianna Asimus would score the equalizer with 84:32 on the clock to tie the match at 1-1. It was Asimus’ fourth goal of the season.

The tie would last all of ten-seconds as the Coyotes regained the lead with a goal by Taryn LaBree. With time winding down, a header by senior the Cowgirls Michaela Stark from freshman Keelie Wortmann evened things up at 2-2 to end regulation.

In the 105th minute, off a corner kick by USD’s Amada Carpio, Alexis Mitchell would knock the header in to give the Coyotes the 3-2 victory.

“Obviously a disappointing result. First and foremost want to thank the people of Gillette” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “It was an unbelievable crowd. They were loud and cheering the entire game. It was an exciting game that didn’t go our way. I think the tough part for us was the amount of chances we had in the first half and didn’t finish them. We let them continue to hang around and the longer you let a team do that they will take advantage. Give credit to South Dakota, their confidence went up after getting a goal late. For us the game was decided in the first half, if we put in one or two of those opportunities it’s a completely different game. Hopefully, it’s a learning lesson that we can take headed into conference play.”

Wyoming will begin Mountain West conference action next Friday against the San Diego State Aztecs. The match is set for 4:00 p.m. in Laramie.