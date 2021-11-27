Cowgirls fall to Tulane in Denver tournament

University of Wyoming Photo

November 26, 2021 — Wyoming fought hard Friday afternoon but the second half, especially the third quarter, once again proved to be Wyoming’s demise in Denver, as the Cowgirls dropped the opening contest of the DU Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic, 73-67 to Tulane. The Cowgirls were outscored 17-10 in the third quarter after leading 38-37 at the half.

With the loss, the Cowgirls fell to 2-3 on the year while Tulane improved to 5-1.

The two teams traded buckets to open the second half before a 7-0 surge from Tulane put the Green Wave out front, 50-43, with under five minutes to play in the third. A Quinn Weidemann 3-pointer with 2:29 to go broke the UW drought, and after an Allyson Fertig layup, the deficit was 50-48. After that, Mia Heide got back-to-back hoops for the Green Wave, and it led 54-48 after three.

Tulane began the fourth quarter much the way it ended the third quarter, pushing the lead to 59-48 as the Green Wave scored the quarter’s first five points. A Fertig layup ended the Green Wave run to open the fourth quarter and two possessions later, Fertig’s three-point play the old fashioned way, cut the Cowgirl deficit to 61-53 with 5:48 left in the game.

Tulane regained its offensive rhythm and went on another mini-run to lengthen its lead to 70-56 with 2:18 left to go in the game. A McKinley Bradshaw layup with 1:02 to play ended a span where UW missed three consecutive shots and went over two and a half minutes without scoring down the stretch. Bradshaw went on a little scoring run of her own, as she cut the Tulane lead down to 70-62 with just 29 seconds left.

Bradshaw was the Cowgirls leading scorer with scored 18 points while also grabbing a team- and career-high nine rebounds. Fertig and Weidemann both added 15 points apiece on the day.

Wyoming now looks to rebound with a quick turnaround Saturday afternoon as the Cowgirls take on host Denver at 3:30 p.m., Saturday. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 103.5 KRKK and 1360 KRKK.com. 1360 KRKK-AM is currently undergoing maintenance. Broadcast time is scheduled for 3 p.m.