Cowgirls’ Fertig MW Player of the Week

University of Wyoming photo

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

For the third time in her three-year Wyoming career, junior Allyson Fertig has been named the Mountain West’s Player of the Week. The announcement came today from the conference office. She became the first Cowgirl player this season to be honored by the league.

Fertig recorded a pair of double-doubles last week as Wyoming defeated San Jose State, 88-73, and Fresno State, 62-51. Fertig averaged 18.5 points and ten rebounds in those two games while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line.

For the season, the 6′ 4″ Ferig leads the Cowgirls in scoring (13.4 points per game), rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.3)

Cowgirls Play Regular Season Finale Tuesday

The Cowgirls will close out the regular season on Tuesday night, playing at San Diego State. Wyoming is tied with New Mexico for second place in the Mountain West at 11-6 (16-12 overall). The Aztecs are 9-8 in the conference (18-12 overall). New Mexico will be at Fresno State.

The Cowgirl/San Diego State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6:30 p.m., with the tip-off at 7 p.m.