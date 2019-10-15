Cowgirls Fields Named MW Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

Colorado Springs, CO (10/15/19) – On Monday, the University of Wyoming senior libero Madi Fields has been named the Mountain West’s Defensive Player of the Week for the week of October 5-12.

Advertisement

Fields led the Cowgirls with 21 digs in Wyoming two sweeps last week over San Diego State and Fresno State. Fields, who averaged 3.5 digs per set in the two matches, had a match-high 16 in the win over the Bulldogs, including an incredible 10 digs in the third set alone.

Overall, opponents hit just .150 over the weekend against the Pokes, thanks in large part to Fields’ defensive presence. This is Fields’ first Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season and third of her career.

The Cowgirls continue Mountain West play with a pair of road matches this week at Utah State and Boise State.