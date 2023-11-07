Cowgirls gain home win, Cowboys open season tonight

University of Wyoming photo

November 7, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Game one is in the books for the Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team. Last night in Laramie, the Cowgirls outscored visiting North Dakota 20-7 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 77-60 win. Prior to the fourth quarter, Wyoming’s lead was mainly in the single digits.

Preseason Mountain Wests Player of the Year Allyson Fertig scored 18 points for UW while grabbing 11 rebounds. Newcomer Kati Ollilainen came off the bench to add 14 points, with Emily Mellema scoring in double figures with 10 points. McKinley Dickerson, returning for her first game for the Cowgirls since the 2021-22 season, scored eight points with two assists and a block.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will host Big Ten foe, Nebraska on Friday. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Cowboys Open the Hoop Season Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys will host the Northern New Mexico Eagles in the 2023-24 season opener tonight. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6 p.m., tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder will be looking to go 4-0 in season-opening games at UW.

While the Cowboys will be opening the season, the Eagles have already played two contests, losing to Florida College last Thursday 78-67 and defeating Oklahoma City University on Saturday, 72-66 victory.