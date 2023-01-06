Cowgirls gain home win while wrestlers fall in Iowa

University of Wyoming photo

January 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowgirls used a 15-0 run in the first quarter on their way to a 78-69 home win over New Mexico Thursday night. The win upped the Cowgirls conference mark to 2-1 (9-5 overall), while Nex Mexico fell to 1-1 in the Mountain West (9-6 overall).

Things did not start well for UWWyoming as they started the contest going just 1-for-6 from the field and missing a pair of free throws. But then the Cowgirl offense caught fire with a 15-0 run that led to a 25-14 end-of-the-first-quarter lead. Wyoming led 42-35 at the end of the first half.

The Cowgirls started the second half strong offensively, building the lead to 56-39 with 4:37 to go in the third quarter. However, out of a timeout, the Lobos would cut the Cowgirl lead down to 60-49 before UW again responded, scoring five of the quarter’s final seven points and taking a 65-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Lobos would cut the lead to just six, 72-66, but UW would build the lead to 10, 76-66, with just over two minutes to play.

Grace Ellis and Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls offensively with 19 points each.

The Cowgirls will play again next Wednesday at Air Force (2-1 in the MW, 7-8 overall). The Falcons defeated San Jose State 77-64 Thursday night.

Cowboy Wrestler Fall

On Thursday night, the Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad opened their Big 12 road trip in Cedar Falls, Iowa, taking on No. 16 ranked Northern Iowa. The Panthers won the dual 33-3. UW’s Hayden Hastings, 174 pounds, picked up the lone Cowboy win and bumped his career win total to 103. That is one win shy of the seventeenth-place tie in the Wyoming record book.

The Pokes will be at No. 3 ranked Iowa State on Saturday.