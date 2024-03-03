Cowgirls gain win, but Cowboys fall to Rams

University of Wyoming photo

March 3, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls moved into a second-place tie in the Mountain West standings on Saturday with a 62-51 Senior Day home win over Fresno State. The Cowgirls are now 11-6 in the Mountain West (16-12 overall), tying them with New Mexico. UNLV has run away with the conference championship with a 16-1 mark with one game to play.

UW was powered to the victory by Allyson Fertig’s 24-point performance. The junior also pulled down ten rebounds.

The Cowgirls led by just five points, 48-43, going into the final quarter, but found an offensive surge to secure the win, their second straight after losing four in a row.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday night at San Diego State (9-8, 18-12).

Cowboys Fall at CSU

The Wyoming Cowboys battle, but fell Saturday in Fort Collins, listing a 70-62 Border War decision to Colroado State.

The games was close the entire second half with the Pokes trailing only 61-60 with 4:09 to play in regulation. But, as been the case many times this season, the UW offense went cold, and would not score again until a Cam Manyawu dunk with just 15 seconds to play. By that time, the Rams had built the lead to 70-60.

“We knew it was going to be a tall task knowing a sense of desperation on their part to get into the NCAA Tournament,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “We knew we were going to have to weather the storm of their energy early, and I thought we did a great job of that.”

The loss dropped Wyoming to 6-10 in the Mountain West standings (13-16 overall). Colorado State is now 9-8 in the conference (21-9 overall)

The Pokes were led in scoring by Manyawu’s 15 points. He also added 10 rebounds. Mason Walters added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Up Next

The Cowboys will play at home against Air Force (2-14, 9-19) on Tuesday. It will also be Senior Day.