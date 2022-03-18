Cowgirls get an overtime win to advance in WNIT

University of Wyoming photo

March 18, 2022 — Cowgirl senior Quinn Weidemann scored a career-high 25 points as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened Women’s NIT play with a 76-73 overtime victory over Idaho State Thursday night. Wyoming now moves on to face Tulsa in the second round on Sunday. Tulsa defeated North Texas 75-62 Thursday night to raise their record to 17-10. The Cowgirls will host the game scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip-off. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360/103.5 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Although the Cowgirls (16-12) led for much of the game, the Bengals (19-12) would erase both an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and a seven-point overtime disadvantage.

Wyoming led most of the game building a 14-10 end of the first-quarter lead and a 30-29 lead at the half. The Cowgirls would increase their lead to 51-43 going into the fourth quarter.

Idaho State opened the fourth with a 7-1 run and cut the deficit down to just 52-50 with a little over seven minutes to play. The Bengals hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with four minutes to go in regulation, but UW’s Allyson Fertig scored on a layup to give the lead back to the Cowgirls, 62-60.

Idaho State would grab the lead 65-63 with 1:26 to play, but Tommi Olsen would tie the game with two free throws with 32-seconds, and neither team would score the rest of the regulation to send the game into overtime.

In the OT, the Cowgirls got the first five points leading Idaho State to call a timeout with 2:47 left in the extra period. Weidemann’s driving layup pushed the UW lead to seven points. The Cowgirls would build the lead to eight points, 74-66, with 1:44 left. But again, ISU would respond with a 7-0 run on four free throws and a 3-pointer to make it 74-73 Wyoming with 26 seconds to play. Weidemann would hit her seventh and eighth free throws of the game, and the Cowgirls got a final possession defensive stop to prevail.

Besides Weidemann’s 25 points, Fertig and Sanchez Ramos added 14 points each. Fertig also added a game-high 11 rebounds.