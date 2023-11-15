Cowgirls get road win, volleyball to wrap up regular season

University of Wyoming photo

November 15, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team won their first road game of the season with a 58-41 win at Denver University Tuesday night. UW, 2-1 on the year, held the home-standing Pioneers to 29.8 percent shooting from the field. But the Cowgirls offense also struggled, missing their first six shots of the game and having only a 9-6 lead after one quarter.

Wyoming’s offense picked up some late in the second quarter to build a 15-13 lead into a 23-16 lead at the break. Wyoming would finish the game shooting 36 percent from the field but was 15 of 16 from the free throw line. Denver was just one of five from the charity stripe.

Leading UW in scoring was Emily Mellema with 15 points. Tess Barnes and Malene Pederson added 12 each. McKinely Dickerson came off the bench to score eight points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will travel to face Gonzaga on Saturday.

Cowgirls Volleyball Will Wrap Up Its Regular Season

The Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team closes the regular season by hosting Air Force on Thursday and New Mexico on Saturday. UW (18-9, 7-9 MW) will be looking to improve its seeding in next week’s Mountain West Tournament. The Cowgirls currently sit in eighth in the conference standings, but with a couple of season-ending wins could jump into a top-six seed.