Cowgirls give good effort in falling to #17 Gonzaga

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 18, 2019) – For much of the game, the Wyoming Cowgirls gave #17 Gonzaga all they wanted, but in the end the Bulldogs would start to pull away in the third quarter, and held off a Cowgirl fourth quarter rally, to leave Laramie with a 65-54 win. Wyoming is now 6-5 on the year while Gonzaga improves to 10-1.

Advertisement

“I’m pleased with our effort,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “We have a small forward in Alba (Sanchez Ramos) playing her heart out against two all-West Coast Conference post players, and it doesn’t get any easier with the kids that come in for them. I thought we battled, I thought we scrapped and I thought we did everything we could do.”

Things started well for the Cowgirls getting off to a quick 5-0 lead on their way to a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gonzaga took its first lead of the game to start the second quarter, and would lead 29-24 at the half. The third quarter ended with the Bulldogs increasing their lead to 45-34.

Advertisement

Gonzaga built the lead up to 17 points, 55-38, with 7:12 to play in the contest. After a Wyoming timeout, the Cowgirls would go on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to eight points, 55-47, with 4:12 to play. The Bulldogs would make just one field goal the rest of the quarter, but would go 8 of 8 from the free throw line to seal the victory.

The Cowgirls were led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova’s team-high 14 points and six rebounds. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann had 10 points. Gonzaga was led by a trio of double-digit scorers. LeeAnne Wirth had 18 points, Jessie Loera scored 16 points , and Katie Campbell scored 10 points.

The Cowgirls, 2-0 in Mountain West Conference, will resume conference play be hosting Boise State (8-4, 2-0 in MW) on Jan. 1.