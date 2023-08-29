Cowgirls Glover MW Offensive Player of the Week

August 28, 2023 — Press Release

Alyssa Glover enjoyed a strong week on the pitch for the University of Wyoming soccer team. As a result, she was named the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This is Glover’s second such honor. She was named the MW Offensive and Freshman of the Week last season after a strong output – a goal and an assist – at Nevada and UNLV.

Last week, Glover netted a pair of goals and had six shots in the Cowgirls’ two road games. She scored the third goal in a 3-3 tie at South Dakota on Thursday before connecting on the go-ahead goal in a 2-1 victory at Omaha on Sunday.

Wyoming, 2-0-2, returns home this week. The Cowgirls host Northern Colorado on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.