Cowgirls go cold in final quarter and drop first MWC game of the season

LARAMIE, WYOMING (January 4, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their first Mountain West Conference game of the season, 56-49 to rival Colorado State Saturday in Laramie. The Cowgirls drop to 3-1 in the MWC and 7-6 overall while CSU is now 2-2 in conference and 8-7 overall.

“Once again, I would tell you we played well enough defensively to win,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “Obviously, we gave up some free throws and stuff at the end, but when you basically into the late fourth quarter and you’re holding a team into the 40s, you have to find a way to score more than 40 yourself.”

The contest featured 12 lead changes and eight ties. Wyoming’s Karla Erjavec found Tereza Vitulova for a layup to put Wyoming up 42-41 with just over six minutes to play in the game. But the Cowgirls would score just five more points over the next 5:18 to give the Rams the lead they would not relinquish.

Vitulova had a team-high 16 points for Wyoming with Taylor Rusk adding 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Rams were led by Makenzie Ellis, who scored 22 points and tallied eight rebounds

For the game, the Cowgirls shot just 35.6 percent (16-45) from the field, 40.0 percent (6-15) from three and was perfect (11-11) from the free throw line. CSU shot 42.0 percent (21-50) from the field, 28.6 percent (4-14) from three and 66.7 percent (10-15) from the free throw line on the night.

The Cowgirls will travel to San Diego State on Wednesday.