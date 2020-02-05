Cowgirls go for 4 in-a-row tonight at Boise State

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will look for win number four in-a-row tonight on the road at Boise State. A Cowgirl win would mark the first time the Cowgirls would sweep the season series with the Broncs since Boise State joined the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming won the first contest, 73-68, in Laramie on Jan. 1.

Wyoming enters tonight’s contest tied with Boise State for fourthplace in the MW standings, both at 7-4. Wyoming is 11-9 overall while the Broncs are 15-8.

Tonight’s Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com. Broadcast time is 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Entering tonight’s game, Tereza Vitulova lead the Cowgirls in scoring at 14.2 points per game. She is also the leading rebounder at 5.6 per contest. Mallory McGwire leads the Broncos in scoring and rebounding, averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

The Cowgirls be home Saturday against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday afternoon in the “Bounce Cancer” game.