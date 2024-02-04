Cowgirls hang on for win, while Cowboys suffer another Vegas loss

University of Wyoming photo

February 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Getting much-needed support from their bench, the Wyoming Cowgirls hung on for a 59-52 home win over Nevada Saturday afternoon. The Cowgirl bench contributed 20 points to the low-scoring win.

“That was the definition of an ugly win,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. “They don’t always have to be pretty, but we were able to make some plays when the time was right and pull it out. We played Nevada’s style of play and not our style as much as I wanted to on the offensive end today.”

Wyoming is now 8-2 in the Mountain West (13-8 overall) and now holds the sole position of second place in the standings, one game behind UNLV (9-1, 19-2). The Rebels defeated third-place New Mexico 62-56 yesterday.

The game was tied at 25-25 at the half, with UW having a three-point lead, 40-37. going into the final quarter.

Allyson Fertig led the Cowgirl in scoring with 12 points. Melene Pederson added 10 points. Coming off the bench, Maren McKenna scored eight points, with Matara Savic netting six points.

Up Next

The Cowgirls will be home against Utah State (1-9, 4-17) on Saturday evening.

Cowboys Basketball Fall at UNLV

Coming into the game at UNLV, Wyoming ranked #8 in the nation in three-point shooting accuracy. That was not the case Saturday night as the Pokes shot just 4 of 25 (16%) from behind the arch in losing 62-48. At one point, UW was just 2 of 20 from three. In addition, the Cowboys went scoreless for over 10 minutes as the Rebels increased a 31-24 halftime lead into a 23-point, 48-25 score with just over 11 minutes to play.

“It is really hard to win on the road and against a talented team,” UW head coach Jeff Linder stated. “Those guy have shown they are talented and they are playing well right now. Coming on the road we knew we had to take care of the ball and when we have open looks, we have to knock them down.”

The loss drops Wyoming to 5-4 in the Mountain West and 12-10 on the season. UNLV improved to 5-4 in conference and 12-9 overall. UW has not beaten the Rebels in Las Vegas in their last 20 meetings.

Freshman Cam Manyawu led Wyoming with 13 points and nine rebounds. Brendan Wenzel added 12 points. Mason Walters had a season-high 13 rebounds, tying the most by a Cowboy this season.

Up Next

The Cowboys will be home Tuesday night against nationally ranked New Mexico (6-3, 18-4).