Cowgirls have 3-game winning streak snapped by Broncs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 6, 2020) — A too many turnovers start and a cold offensive third quarter doomed the Wyoming Cowgirls Wednesday night as they had their three-game winning streak snapped, 67-48 at Boise State.

The loss drops the Wyoming to 7-5 in the Mountain West, 11-10 overall, and puts the Cowgirls into fifth place in the conference standings. Boise State is now in alone in fourth place at 8-4, 16-8 overall.

“They just got out after us,” said head coach Gerald Mattinson. “They pushed the ball out and switched us a lot. We were intimidated by their switch. They got out and pressured the wings on us. I give them credit. They came out and played like a team that is playing for something. They said, ‘we’re going to get out, get in your faces and see how you respond.’ And quite honestly, we didn’t respond well enough with 24 turnovers.”

Boise State jumped off to a 9-2 first quarter lead thanks in part to five Cowgirl turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. The quarter would end with the Broncs up 21-9. Wyoming would win the second quarter, 14-9, to trail, 30-23, at the first half break.

Wyoming’s offense went cold in the third quarter scoring just seven points while the Broncs increased the lead to 48-30. Wyoming did not score a single point in the last 6:17 of the quarter. Wyoming would finally score a point on a Taylor Rusk free throw at the 9:36 mark of the fourth quarter to make the score 48-31, Boise State. The Broncs would maintain the double-digit lead the rest of the game to win 67-48.

Wyoming was led in scoring by freshman Jaeden Vaifanua with 15 points. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova added 14 points. Boise State leading scorer was Riley Lupfer with 18 points.

The Cowgirls return to Laramie Saturday afternoon to face New Mexico (3-8 in the MW, 12-12 overall) in the “Bounce Cancer” game. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.