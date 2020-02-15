Cowgirls heads to CSU today to avenge earlier season home loss

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) – After being idle this past Wednesday, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be in Fort Collins, Colorado today for the second playing of their “Border War” rivalry against Colorado State. The Cowgirls will also be looking to put the brakes on a two-game losing streak.

Wyoming enters today’s game with a 7-6 mark in the Mountain West (11-11 overall). CSU is 5-8 in the MW (11-13 overall). The Rams are coming off a 67-61 road win at Utah State last Wednesday night.

In their last meeting, Wyoming suffered a 56-49 home loss to CSU on Jan. 4.

Today’s Cowgirl game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2:00 p.m.

Today’s game will be game number 104 between the two teams with Wyoming holding the narrowest of advantages, 52-51. The Cowgirls have won the two meetings in Fort Collins.